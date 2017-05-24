Arrest Made After Woman’s Body Pulled From Canal Near Delta Lake

A Valley man has been charged with murder in the death of a Raymondville woman whose body was recovered from a canal northeast of Monte Alto this week.

Juan Manuel Tobias was arraigned on the murder charge Wednesday and ordered jailed on a $1 million bond.

Raymondville police say the 35-year-old Tobias was the boyfriend of the victim, who they now confirm was Nora Conde Villalobos, who’d been missing for a little more than a month. The 49-year-old Villalobos was last seen April 19th at her home. Her body was found Tuesday morning in a canal that connects to Delta Lake.