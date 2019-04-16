Arrest Made In Attack On Transgender Woman

This undated photo provided by the Dallas County Jail shows Edward Thomas. Police in Dallas have arrested Thomas in the brutal beating of a transgender woman in an attack that was caught on cellphone video. Dallas police say Thomas was arrested at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019,"for his role" in the attack. (Dallas County Jail via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Dallas County Jail shows Edward Thomas. Police in Dallas have arrested Thomas in the brutal beating of a transgender woman in an attack that was caught on cellphone video. Dallas police say Thomas was arrested at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019,"for his role" in the attack. (Dallas County Jail via AP)

Dallas police say a man is under arrest after he was offered 200-bucks to beat a transgender woman.

Dallas police say Edward Thomas attacked the woman in broad daylight as a crowd cheered, yelled homophobic slurs and videotaped the beating. Video shows what looks like Thomas throwing the woman to the ground and repeatedly punching her as other people joined in kicking her. Apparently it all began with a minor traffic accident.

Thomas was taken into custody last night on aggravated assault and is also being investigated for a hate crime. The woman suffered a fractured wrist, other injuries and is recovering