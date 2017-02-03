Home TEXAS Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting Of 8-Year-Old Girl
Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting Of 8-Year-Old Girl
(AP) – Police have arrested a 19-year-old man for the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old Houston girl following a traffic accident last weekend.  Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Wednesday that police are withholding the name of the man in custody because charges are pending.

The girl’s mother, Latoyia Thomas, told authorities she and her daughter, DeMaree Atkins, were on their way home around 2 a.m. Saturday when their car collided with another car that was speeding with a  third car.

Someone in one of the speeding vehicles began shooting and DeMaree was killed.  Acevedo says the child and her mother were innocent victims. He says he and Mayor Sylvester Turner believed it was important to announce an arrest because “when someone kills an 8-year-old little girl everyone needs to worry.”

