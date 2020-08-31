Arrest Made In Killing Of Brownsville Woman In Matamoros

A man convicted of child sex offenses in Texas has been arrested in the killing of a Brownsville woman in Matamoros close to three weeks ago.

The Tamaulipas State prosecutor’s office has charged 39-year-old Braulio Trevino Martinez with murder in the rock-beating death of 23-year-old Lizbeth Flores. According to newspaper reports, Martinez who was known to Flores, lured her to Matamoros by claiming her boyfriend had been kidnapped. The motive was to rob her of the ransom money.

Brownsville police say Flores crossed into Matamoros at the Veterans International Bridge Sunday August 9th. Her family reported her missing the next day. Flores’ body was found Tuesday in a grassy field near a construction site. Mexican authorities say she’d been beaten with a large rock and died from severe head trauma.