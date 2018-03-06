Home LOCAL Arrest Number 5 In Alleged Edinburg Vote Fraud Scheme
Arrest Number 5 In Alleged Edinburg Vote Fraud Scheme
A fifth person is under arrest as the investigation continues into apparent voter fraud in the Edinburg municipal elections last November.

Texas Rangers late Friday took into custody 33-year-old Francisco Tamez on two counts of illegal voting, which is a second-degree felony. Tamez’s arrest came about a week-and-a-half after the first person was arrested in what Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has termed “an organized illegal voting scheme.”

Also charged with illegal voting are 41-year-old Veronica Vela Saenz, 28-year-old Crystal Lee Ponce, and 35-year-old Maria San Juanita Aleman. A fourth person, 27-year-old Jose Antonio Saenz, is charged with making a false statement on a voter registration form.

