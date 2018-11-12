Arrest Report Shows Alamo Commissioner Was Speeding, Failed Roadside Sobriety Test

It was a speed limit violation that prompted a state trooper to pull over Alamo City Commissioner Trinidad Medina last weekend, leading to his arrest for drunken driving.

An arrest affidavit states Medina was clocked going 56 in a 30 mile-an-hour zone near North Tower Road and FM 495 a little before 7 a.m. Sunday. The trooper says he detected an odor of alcohol on Medina’s breath and saw an open container of alcohol in his Chevrolet Camaro, and that Medina failed a roadside sobriety test. He was booked into jail on a charge of DWI.

The 51-year-old Medina has been Alamo’s Place 1 commissioner since 2017. He was also Place 2 commissioner from 2011 through 2015.