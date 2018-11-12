Home LOCAL Arrest Report Shows Alamo Commissioner Was Speeding, Failed Roadside Sobriety Test
Arrest Report Shows Alamo Commissioner Was Speeding, Failed Roadside Sobriety Test
Alamo City Commissioner Trinidad Medina

It was a speed limit violation that prompted a state trooper to pull over Alamo City Commissioner Trinidad Medina last weekend, leading to his arrest for drunken driving.

An arrest affidavit states Medina was clocked going 56 in a 30 mile-an-hour zone near North Tower Road and FM 495 a little before 7 a.m. Sunday. The trooper says he detected an odor of alcohol on Medina’s breath and saw an open container of alcohol in his Chevrolet Camaro, and that Medina failed a roadside sobriety test. He was booked into jail on a charge of DWI.

The 51-year-old Medina has been Alamo’s Place 1 commissioner since 2017. He was also Place 2 commissioner from 2011 through 2015.

