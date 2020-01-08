Arrests Force Resignation Of Valley High School Football Coach

A San Benito High School football coach is out of a job after being arrested twice in less than two weeks. 33-year-old Jacob Gonzalez resigned his position following his second arrest Tuesday.

Gonzalez was first arrested December 28th and charged with possessing cocaine. The drug was found after Gonzalez was pulled over by police in Mercedes for running a stop light. Mercedes police arrested him again Tuesday amid accusations he leaked information about a police investigation. It’s not yet clear what those allegations entail.