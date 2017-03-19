Home LOCAL Arrests Made In South Padre Island Spring Break Hit-And-Run
A suburban Houston woman is one of two women under arrest in a hit-and-run that left five spring breakers hurt on South Padre Island late last week. The victims were walking in the 4200 block of Gulf Boulevard when they were struck by a weaving vehicle, according to witnesses. All of the victims were hospitalized – two with serious injuries.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a dark-colored Honda SUV, and Island police later found it – adding it had front-end damage consistent with wreckage found at the scene.

