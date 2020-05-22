Arrivals To UK Face 14-Day Quarantine Under Government Plan

(AP) – People arriving in the U.K. will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days and could be fined 1,000 pounds,or $1,220, if they fail to comply.

The British government says the quarantine will start in early June and will apply to arrivals from everywhere except Ireland. There are likely to be exemptions for some travelers, including truckers and medics.

The measures have sparked confusion and criticism from airlines, airports and lockdown-weary Britons wondering whether they will get to take a vacation abroad this summer. Britain is introducing its quarantine just as many other European countries are starting to open up again.