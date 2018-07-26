Home NATIONAL Arson Wildfire Forces Entire California Town To Evacuate
Arson Wildfire Forces Entire California Town To Evacuate
NATIONAL
0

Arson Wildfire Forces Entire California Town To Evacuate

0
0
download (3)
now viewing

Arson Wildfire Forces Entire California Town To Evacuate

5b58e5ac6e40e.image
now playing

Backing Off Auto Tariffs, US And EU Agree To More Talks

1532579282388
now playing

Japan Hangs 6 More Members Of Cult Behind Subway Gas Attack

800 (9)
now playing

Clock Ticks Toward Reuniting Families Separated At Border

800 (8)
now playing

Trump touts trade win in Illinois steel town

800 (7)
now playing

Police Say Man Injured Setting Off Embassy Blast

4924c3bec49a414e8f28664cf13ee0c6
now playing

11 House Republicans Seek Impeachment Of DOJ's Rosenstein

BISD BROWNSVILLE ISD SCHOOL DISTRICT
now playing

Brownsville School District To Invest Millions In Modernization Upgrades

asylum seekers
now playing

Rio Grande Valley Non-Profit Provides Supplies To Asylum Seekers

us border patrol
now playing

Border Patrol: Illegal Immigrant Dies, Son Hospitalized

mcain-on-trump
now playing

Backing Off Auto Tariffs, US And EU Agree To More Talks

(AP) – A wildfire authorities believe was sparked by arson has burned five homes and forced an entire forest town east of Los Angeles to evacuate.
The blaze that erupted Wednesday afternoon near the San Bernardino National Forest quickly grew to 7 1/2 square miles (19 square kilometers) and fire officials say it threatens about 600 homes.
The entire town of Idyllwild along with several nearby communities are under mandatory evacuation orders.
Authorities arrested a Temecula man on suspicion of setting the fire. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.
To the north, at least one home burned in another fast-moving blaze in the San Francisco Bay Area.
In the Sierra Nevada, famed Yosemite National Park closed Wednesday as smoke from a fire to the west cast a pall on the region.

Related posts:

  1. Trump touts trade win in Illinois steel town
  2. Trump Touts Trade Win In Illinois Steel Town As Others Lose
Related Posts
800 (9)

Clock Ticks Toward Reuniting Families Separated At Border

Zack Cantu 0
800 (8)

Trump touts trade win in Illinois steel town

Zack Cantu 0
4924c3bec49a414e8f28664cf13ee0c6

11 House Republicans Seek Impeachment Of DOJ’s Rosenstein

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video