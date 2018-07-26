Arson Wildfire Forces Entire California Town To Evacuate

(AP) – A wildfire authorities believe was sparked by arson has burned five homes and forced an entire forest town east of Los Angeles to evacuate.

The blaze that erupted Wednesday afternoon near the San Bernardino National Forest quickly grew to 7 1/2 square miles (19 square kilometers) and fire officials say it threatens about 600 homes.

The entire town of Idyllwild along with several nearby communities are under mandatory evacuation orders.

Authorities arrested a Temecula man on suspicion of setting the fire. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

To the north, at least one home burned in another fast-moving blaze in the San Francisco Bay Area.

In the Sierra Nevada, famed Yosemite National Park closed Wednesday as smoke from a fire to the west cast a pall on the region.