House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., signs the resolution to transmit the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. The two articles of impeachment against Trump are for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The Senate is now in charge of the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

House impeachment managers delivered the articles to the Senate after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally signed them. The House managers will return to the Senate Thursday to exhibit the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.