Artist Projects Words ‘pay Trump bribes here’ Onto DC Hotel

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s Washington hotel was briefly illuminated with projected messages including “pay Trump bribes here” and “emoluments welcome.”

Robin Bell, a Washington-based artist and filmmaker, says he used a video projector to splash the words across an entrance to the hotel on Monday night in protest of what he called Trump’s foreign ties. He says the projector ran for about 10 minutes before a security guard asked him to stop.

Bell says it’s the fifth time he’s trained his projector onto the hotel. He previously projected images of administration officials, accompanied by the words “swamp monsters.”  A tourist bus drove past the hotel while the projector was on. Bell says people on the bus applauded.

The hotel has been a popular spot for protests since Trump took office.

