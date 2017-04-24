Home NATIONAL As Budget Deadline Looms, Trump Pushes Border Wall Funding
As Budget Deadline Looms, Trump Pushes Border Wall Funding
As Budget Deadline Looms, Trump Pushes Border Wall Funding

As Budget Deadline Looms, Trump Pushes Border Wall Funding

(AP) – With a budget deadline looming, President Donald Trump plans a whirlwind of activities seeking to highlight accomplishments, And he’ll do it while putting fresh pressure on congressional Democrats to pay for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, even if that pressure risks a possible government shutdown.
Trump approaches the symbolic 100-day mark for his administration this coming week juggling a renewed health care push and his demands that a must-pass government funding bill should include money for the wall.
The 100-day mark falls on Saturday, the same day government could shut down without a budget deal. Trump has announced a rally in Pennsylvania that day.

