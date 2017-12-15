Home NATIONAL As Disney Swallows Fox, A New Era Dawns For Hollywood
As Disney Swallows Fox, A New Era Dawns For Hollywood
NATIONAL
0

As Disney Swallows Fox, A New Era Dawns For Hollywood

0
0
0ff9eded383f4ebfa8336ea2c21cd47c-780×490
now viewing

As Disney Swallows Fox, A New Era Dawns For Hollywood

920×920 (5)
now playing

Speaker Says Retiring Lawmaker Made Right Call

President_Donald_Trump_announces_support_0_3867683_ver1.0_640_360
now playing

White House To Push Merit-Based Immigration In New Campaign

aed0b5ce14574e4abeb274503d405921-780×525
now playing

EU Leaders Set To Launch New Phase In Brexit Talks

Businesspeople Holding Hands
now playing

Workplace Romance Under Spotlight After Sex Scandals

file
now playing

Dustin Hoffman Accused Of New Incidents Of Sexual Misconduct

Violent Clashes Erupt at “Unite The Right” Rally In Charlottesville
now playing

New 1st-Degree Murder Charge In Car Ramming

Marco Rubio
now playing

Rubio Threat On Child Tax Credit Puts Bump In GOP Tax Path

Dr. Donald Cline
now playing

No Jail For Fertility Doctor Who Used Own Sperm

DAN AND REBECCA JOHNSON
now playing

Kentucky Lawmaker's Wife Wants To Replace Him

ISRAELI TEVE DRUGMAKER
now playing

Israeli Drugmaker Teva To Cut Quarter Of Global Work Force

(AP) – After years of tremors, the earthquake that had long been predicted finally shook Hollywood.
Disney’s deal to purchase most of 21st Century Fox ends the era of the “Big Six” major movie studios, toppling one of the industry’s most famed studios and dramatically redrawing the Hollywood map.
Disney’s move – to pay $52.4 billion in stock for Fox assets – has countless reverberations. But by effectively swallowing Fox’s film studio, Disney has rapidly accelerated the industry contraction that many considered inevitable in an era of flat-lining ticket sales and new streaming competitors like Netflix, Amazon and Apple.

Related posts:

  1. Disney Buying Large Part Of 21st Century Fox In $52.4B Deal
  2. Texas 10 Most Wanted Suspect Captured In Murray, Kentucky
  3. Workplace Romance Under Spotlight After Sex Scandals
Related Posts
President_Donald_Trump_announces_support_0_3867683_ver1.0_640_360

White House To Push Merit-Based Immigration In New Campaign

Zack Cantu 0
aed0b5ce14574e4abeb274503d405921-780×525

EU Leaders Set To Launch New Phase In Brexit Talks

Zack Cantu 0
Businesspeople Holding Hands

Workplace Romance Under Spotlight After Sex Scandals

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video