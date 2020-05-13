As Europe Reopens, Key Virus Protections Are Still Elusive

FILE - In this Monday, April 20, 2020 filer, a woman gets a blood-test taken by medical personnel at a converted gym, in Cisliano, near Milan, Italy. Italy’s virus reopening phase was supposed to have been accompanied by a series of measures to limit infections in the onetime European epicenter of the pandemic: the distribution of millions of cheap surgical masks to pharmacies and tobacco shops nationwide, a pilot project of 150,000 antibody tests and, eventually, the roll-out of a contact-tracing app. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP, File)

(AP) — Italy’s virus reopening was supposed to be accompanied by a series of measures to limit infections in Europe’s one-time pandemic epicenter. These were to include distribution of millions of inexpensive surgical masks, a pilot project of 150,000 antibody tests and, eventually, the roll-out of a contact-tracing app. None of this is in place as Italy experiments with its second week unlocked. The country is by no means alone in emerging from lockdown before all its infection-prevention pillars are in place. But Italy’s problems epitomize the challenges many countries face as they seek to balance economic and health care needs while seeking to reassure terrified citizens with promises that perhaps were too optimistic.