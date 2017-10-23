Home NATIONAL As Far Right Rises, LGBTQ Gun Group Hits Firing Line In NY
As Far Right Rises, LGBTQ Gun Group Hits Firing Line In NY
As Far Right Rises, LGBTQ Gun Group Hits Firing Line In NY

As Far Right Rises, LGBTQ Gun Group Hits Firing Line In NY

(AP) – A gay, lesbian and transgender group concerned that extremists have become more emboldened and dangerous has decided to take up arms.
The Trigger Warning Queer & Trans Gun Club meets once a month to shoot long guns in a field in upstate New York.
The members stress they are about empowerment and self-defense, not offense. They say it also gives them a sense of community – even if it comes on a firing line in the middle of farm country.
The group formed a year ago but has received more attention since the violent clash in Charlottesville, Virginia, and other politically tinged events.
But some veteran activists say they’re concerned that this will add to an unnecessary arms race and eventually cause more danger.

