NATIONAL

As McDonald’s CEO Learned, Workplace Romance Can Be Perilous

By 44 views
0
The logo for McDonald's appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. McDonald's sank 2.3% after its CEO was ousted after violating company policy by having a relationship with an employee. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

(AP) – Workplace couples are often romanticized – think Bill and Melinda Gates or Michelle and Barack Obama. But when the relationship involves two people with unequal power, it can also be fraught with peril, especially in the #MeToo era.

McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook is only the latest chief executive to be ousted over a consensual relationship with an employee. Increasingly, U.S. companies are adopting policies addressing workplace romances, a trend that began well before the #MeToo movement galvanized a national conversation surrounding sexual misconduct.

Addressing workplace romance can be complicated, but many companies remove any gray areas by forbidding managers, especially C-suite executives, from having relationships with subordinates given the potential for favoritism or lawsuits if the relationship sours.

Iranian President Announces Another Break From Nuclear Deal

Previous article

Teen Vaping Numbers Climb, Fueled By Juul And Mint Flavor

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL