As Obama Leaves Office, Goal On Homeless Veterans Goes Unmet
(AP) – Pledges by President Barack Obama and a national nonprofit organization to end homelessness among veterans did not meet their goal.  Federal officials say homelessness among veterans has been effectively ended in Virginia and Connecticut. But many veterans still sleep on the streets elsewhere in the country.

Nonprofits helping the homeless say the lack of available affordable housing is the reason why. But as Obama’s term ends, advocates call the push a success because many homeless veterans did get homes, and the ambitious goal created urgency.  About two dozen nonprofits, government officials and homeless veterans in 17 states spoke with The Associated Press about the effectiveness of the effort and the challenges they faced.

