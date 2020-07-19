NATIONAL

As Pandemic Surges, Election Officials Seek Poll Workers

Kayleigh Bergh, of Haverhill, Mass., poses at city hall, Thursday, July 16, 2020, across the street from the polling station where she will be working on Election Day, in Haverhill. State and local election officials across the country are trying to recruit younger workers to staff polling places on Election Day in November. The effort is driven by concern that many traditional poll workers will be too worried about catching the coronavirus to show up. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(AP) — State and local election officials across the country are trying to recruit younger workers to staff polling places on Election Day in November. The effort is driven by concern that many traditional poll workers will be too worried about catching the coronavirus to show up. About two-thirds of poll workers across the U.S. are over age 61, putting them at a higher risk of catching the COVID-19 disease. Some states are trying to partner with professional and fraternal organizations, Ohio is recruiting high school students, and some groups are trying to harness the youth energy from recent racial justice protests.

