As Party Rebuilds, Democrats Seek A New DNC Leader
As Party Rebuilds, Democrats Seek A New DNC Leader

As Party Rebuilds, Democrats Seek A New DNC Leader

(AP) – Democrats are beginning the process of rebuilding their party by choosing a new national chairman charged with turning widespread opposition to President Donald Trump into more election victories.

With the outcome of Saturday’s vote uncertain, former Labor Secretary Tom Perez and Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison are making a final push to cajole support from the hundreds of state party leaders, donors and activists who make up the Democratic National Committee.

Perez supporters say he’s on the cusp of the required majority. Ellison maintains that he is still a viable candidate. A handful of other candidates are holding out hope that neither Ellison nor Perez can command a majority, opening up the race for an upset in later rounds of voting.

