Home NATIONAL As Russia Scandal Touches His Son, Trump Privately Rages
As Russia Scandal Touches His Son, Trump Privately Rages
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

As Russia Scandal Touches His Son, Trump Privately Rages

0
0
Trump_49378.jpg-deeda
now viewing

As Russia Scandal Touches His Son, Trump Privately Rages

FACE SCANS AT AIRPORT
now playing

Face Scans For Americans Flying Abroad Stir Privacy Issues

Soldier Arrested-Hawaii
now playing

Soldier Stayed In Army Despite Support For Islamic State

MILITARY CARGO PLANE CRASH IN MISSISSIPPI
now playing

Charges Possible For Taking Marine Crash Debris

3db581f559ba43cbb1a4da223d8b240a-780×558
now playing

Face Scans For Americans Flying Abroad Stir Privacy Issues

GAVEL
now playing

Prosecutor Seeks High Court Review Of Texas Police Shooting

TEXAS ALCOHOLICT AND BEVERAGE COMMISSION
now playing

Retired General Finalist To Lead Texas Alcohol Regulators

A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf
now playing

Iraq Plans To Offer New Exploration Rights For Oil, Gas

death investigation generic
now playing

Autopsy: Texas A&M Fraternity Member Died Of Alcohol, Drugs

fatal-crash
now playing

Chain Collision Kills 3, Closes Interstate 35 Northbound

22-year-old Samuel Steel of Copperas
now playing

Gang Member On Texas 10 Most Wanted List Caught In Michigan

(AP) – The snowballing revelations about Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer during last year’s presidential campaign have broadsided the White House.

It has distracted from the administration’s agenda as aides grapple with a crisis involving the president’s family.  The public has not laid eyes on the president since his return from Europe Saturday.  But in private, Trump has raged against the latest development, with most of his ire directed at the media, according to people who have spoken to him recently.

The revelation that Trump Jr. was eager to accept information from the Russian government landed hard on weary White House aides.

While staff has grown accustomed to good news being overshadowed by the Russia investigations, Trump aides and outside advisers privately acknowledged that these developments felt more serious.

Related posts:

  1. Identities Of Local School District Employees Accidentally Made Public
  2. TIM SULLIVAN
  3. Emails Show Trump Jr. Embraced Help Said To Be From Kremlin
  4. Trump’s FBI Pick To Face Questions About Independence
Related Posts
Soldier Arrested-Hawaii

Soldier Stayed In Army Despite Support For Islamic State

jsalinas 0
MILITARY CARGO PLANE CRASH IN MISSISSIPPI

Charges Possible For Taking Marine Crash Debris

jsalinas 0
3db581f559ba43cbb1a4da223d8b240a-780×558

Face Scans For Americans Flying Abroad Stir Privacy Issues

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video