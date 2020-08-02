NATIONAL

As School Begins Amid Virus, Parents See Few Good Options

John Barrett and his daughter Autumn pose for photos outside Bascomb Elementary School in Woodstock, Ga., Thursday, July 23, 2020. Barrett says he will educate his daughter virtually and keep her out of in-person classes in Cherokee County schools, even though he's worried she will fall behind on her special education plans, because of concerns about COVID-19's spread. Cherokee County, near Atlanta, is one of many districts nationwide that gave parents a choice between in-person and all-online classes this fall. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

(AP) — As the academic year begins in many places across the country this week, parents are having to choose whether to send their children for in-person classes or keep them home for remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic. Many are unhappy with either option. Offering parents choices eases some of the problems facing schools. If some students stay home, that creates more space in buildings and on buses. But the number of families with a choice has dwindled as the virus’s spread has prompted school districts to scrap in-person classes — at least to start the academic year — in many places.

