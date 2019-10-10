As Trump Abandons Kurds, Israel Worries How Dependable He Is

(AP) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has bet heavily on President Donald Trump and been rewarded with major diplomatic gains in exchange for his warm embrace of the U.S. leader.

Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, he withdrew from the Iran nuclear accord, and has been a vocal defender of Israel. But the U.S. pullback from northeastern Syria, essentially abandoning its Kurdish allies, has called that strategy – and Trump’s reliability as a friend – into question.

In particular, there are growing fears that Israel’s archenemy Iran could be emboldened by what appears to be an increasingly hands-off American policy in the region. It is a surprising turn of events for Netanyahu, who has been one of Trump’s strongest supporters on the international stage.