As Wall Looms, US Moves To Settle Border Fence Land Cases
As Wall Looms, US Moves To Settle Border Fence Land Cases

(AP) – Government lawyers are renewing efforts to settle about 90 cases against Texas landowners whose land was seized to build a fence along parts of the U.S.-Mexico border.

A 16-page legal notice appeared last week in the Brownsville Herald, the newspaper serving Texas’ southernmost border city, saying hundreds of landowners had several weeks left to contest how much the government should pay for their land.

One lawyer for landowners believes the legal notice is a lead-up to a fight over a border wall proposed by President Donald Trump.  The U.S. Justice Department denies any connection between the legal notice and the possibility of a future border wall. Congress has so far refused to fund new construction of the kind of wall Trump has promised to build.

