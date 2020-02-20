ASEAN Diplomats Praise China’s Handling Of Virus Outbreak

(AP) — Southeast Asia’s top diplomats are praising China’s handling of the virus outbreak and pledging to help fight the disease that emerged in a central Chinese city and spread in the region and around the world. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted the unprecedented steps his country has taken to contain the outbreak in an emergency meeting with his Southeast Asian counterparts. He pointed to signs the outbreak may be starting to ease. Laos, a close China ally, hosted the meeting between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in its capital, Vientiane.