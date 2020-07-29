Asia Today: China, SKorea, Japan See Upticks In Virus Cases

Health workers share a note at a restaurant where a worker is suspected to have COVID-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Vietnam intensifies protective measures as the number of locally transmissions, starting at a hospital in the popular beach city of Da Nang, keeps increasing since the weekend. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

Health workers share a note at a restaurant where a worker is suspected to have COVID-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Vietnam intensifies protective measures as the number of locally transmissions, starting at a hospital in the popular beach city of Da Nang, keeps increasing since the weekend. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

(AP) — China reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 for its highest daily increase in weeks. The northwestern region of Xinjiang accounted for 89 of the new cases. Another eight were in the northeastern province of Liaoning and one was in Beijing. Another three cases were brought from outside the country by returning Chinese citizens. Outside of Xinjiang, the virus has been largely contained in mainland China. It has counted 4,634 deaths among more 84,000 cases of the disease. Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea and Japan were seeing further spread of the virus.