Asia Today: Japan Easing Emergency, Wuhan Starts New Testing

(AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is lifting a coronavirus state of emergency ahead of schedule in most of the country except for eight high-risk areas. Abe is lifting the measure in 39 of the country’s 47 prefectures. It remains in effect in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hokkaido and three other prefectures. The state of emergency was due to continue until the end of May. Abe says experts will meet next week to decide if the measure can be lifted in the remaining areas. The state of emergency gives local leaders the legal basis to request social distancing measures but does not impose penalties.