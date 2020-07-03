CORONAVIRUSCOVID WORLDWORLD

Asia Today: Kim Urges North Koreans To Keep Up Virus Fight

By 29 views
0
CORRECTS DATE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a politburo meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea Thursday, July 2, 2020. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

(AP) — North Korean state media say leader Kim Jong Un urged officials to maintain alertness against the coronavirus, warning that complacency risked “unimaginable and irretrievable crisis.” Despite the warning, Kim reaffirmed North Korea’s claim to not have had a single case of COVID-19. The country described its anti-virus efforts as a matter of national existence earlier this year. The reports on Thursday’s high-level ruling party meeting say Kim stressed the need for vigilance as the virus continues to spread in neighboring countries. Experts say North Korea’s lockdown is hurting an economy already battered by U.S.-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons program.

World Stocks Mostly Turn Lower With US Closed For Holiday

Previous article

Trump’s Rushmore Trip Draws Real And Figurative Fireworks

Next article

You may also like

More in CORONAVIRUS