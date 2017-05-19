Home WORLD Assange Seeks Contact With US, UK Officials
WORLD
0

Julian Assange
(AP) – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says his legal team will contact U.K. officials to seek a way forward in resolving in resolving his status.

Although Sweden has dropped its investigation of rape allegations against Assange, British police say they still intend to arrest him on a charge of jumping bail if he leaves the Ecuadorean Embassy.  He also says he would be “happy” to discuss the case with the U.S. Department of Justice despite U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions saying that arresting Assange is a priority. President Donald Trump has said it is “OK” with him if Sessions does that.

Assange contends the United States should recognize his First Amendment rights as a journalist.

