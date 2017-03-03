Assault Charge Boosted To Capital Murder After McAllen Victim Dies

A Honduran national remains behind bars – and he is now charged with capital murder, because the man he’s accused of beating up more than a month ago has died of his injuries. Andres Roberto Ortiz had initially been arrested on an aggravated assault charge after being suspected of beating 56-year-old Jose Luis Oviedo, then stealing his car.

Oviedo was found unconscious outside his Kennedy Avenue home in McAllen early the morning of January 30th. Ortiz was tracked down a little more than a week later, and about a week ago, Oviedo succumbed to his injuries. Ortiz was arraigned on the upgraded charge of capital murder Thursday.