Association Chides Trump For Praising Gianforte

(AP) – The White House Correspondents’ Association is accusing President Donald Trump of celebrating a crime when he praised a Republican Montana congressman who body-slammed a reporter before his election last year.

WHCA president Olivier Knox said Friday in a statement, “All Americans should recoil from the president’s praise for a violent assault on a reporter doing his Constitutionally protected job.” Knox says Trump’s praise of Rep. Greg Gianforte (jee-an-FOR’-tay) “amounts to the celebration of a crime by someone sworn to uphold our laws” and an attack on the First Amendment by someone who has pledged to defend it.

Trump told a rally crowd on Thursday night, “Any guy that can do a body slam — he’s my kind of guy.” Trump calls Gianforte “a great guy.” Gianforte pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault for the attack.