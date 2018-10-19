Home NATIONAL Association Chides Trump For Praising Gianforte
Association Chides Trump For Praising Gianforte
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Association Chides Trump For Praising Gianforte

0
0
GRE GIAFORTE WITH DONALD TUMP
now viewing

Association Chides Trump For Praising Gianforte

Jamal Khashoggi, RESIDENCE
now playing

State TV: Turkey Questions Saudi Consulate Staff

Migrant Caravan Pushes North Into Guatemala
now playing

Caravan Migrants Turn Back At Mexico Border

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says Without Evidence That Dems Are Behind 'caravan'

US AND SOUTH KOREA MILITARY EXERCISES
now playing

US And South Korea Again Call Off A Major Military Exercise

BRETT KAVANAUGH-1
now playing

Poll: Just 1 In 4 Thinks Kavanaugh Told Entire Truth

GAZA EGYPT CEASE FIRE PROTEST
now playing

Gaza Protests To Test Egypt Eease-Fire Negotiation Efforts

palm valley animal center
now playing

Edinburg Council Renews Contract With Animal Shelter

IMMIGRATION IMMIGRANT FAMILIES IMMIGRANTS
now playing

New Option For Asylum Seeking Families

beto orourke town hall generic
now playing

O'Rourke Discusses Impeachment, Border Issues, Marijuana In CNN Town Hall

STEVE PENNY
now playing

Attorney: Ex-USA Gymnastics Head Didn't Know Of Indictment

(AP) – The White House Correspondents’ Association is accusing President Donald Trump of celebrating a crime when he praised a Republican Montana congressman who body-slammed a reporter before his election last year.

WHCA president Olivier Knox said Friday in a statement, “All Americans should recoil from the president’s praise for a violent assault on a reporter doing his Constitutionally protected job.”  Knox says Trump’s praise of Rep. Greg Gianforte (jee-an-FOR’-tay) “amounts to the celebration of a crime by someone sworn to uphold our laws” and an attack on the First Amendment by someone who has pledged to defend it.

Trump told a rally crowd on Thursday night, “Any guy that can do a body slam — he’s my kind of guy.” Trump calls Gianforte “a great guy.”  Gianforte pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault for the attack.

Related posts:

  1. Trump: ‘Severe’ Consequences If Saudis Murdered Khashoggi
  2. O’Rourke Doubles Down On Impeaching Trump
  3. Trump Says Without Evidence That Dems Are Behind ‘caravan’
  4. Trump Praises Montana Congressman Who Body-Slammed Reporter
Related Posts
Migrant Caravan Pushes North Into Guatemala

Caravan Migrants Turn Back At Mexico Border

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP

Trump Says Without Evidence That Dems Are Behind ‘caravan’

jsalinas 0
BRETT KAVANAUGH-1

Poll: Just 1 In 4 Thinks Kavanaugh Told Entire Truth

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video