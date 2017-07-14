Astronauts Train On Mock-Up NASA Capsule In Gulf Of Mexico

(AP) – NASA astronauts have been practicing in-the-water exit maneuvers from a mock-up Orion space capsule bobbing in the Gulf of Mexico off Texas.

Several astronauts trained Thursday in the open water about 4 miles (6 kilometers) off Galveston for a possible mission to Mars.

An Orion spacecraft is being prepared, at Johnson Space Center in nearby Houston, for flight atop NASA’s as-yet-unflown megarocket, the SLS or Space Launch System. The training was in case a real space capsule has to make a splashdown.

Officials say the practice session included the astronauts, wearing bright orange training uniforms, jumping into the water and using flotation devices. Astronauts also deployed a life raft.

Coast Guard and other NASA and military safety personnel were nearby during the water training.