Home TEXAS Astronauts Train On Mock-Up NASA Capsule In Gulf Of Mexico
Astronauts Train On Mock-Up NASA Capsule In Gulf Of Mexico
TEXAS
0

Astronauts Train On Mock-Up NASA Capsule In Gulf Of Mexico

0
0
920×920
now viewing

Astronauts Train On Mock-Up NASA Capsule In Gulf Of Mexico

Retail Sales
now playing

US Retail Sales Fell In June For 2nd Straight Month

WireAP_b304b01c08244b9b94d8eb6709ee840f_12x5_1600
now playing

Cheaper Gas, Wireless Plans Keep US Inflation In Check

mural
now playing

Dallas Mural Honoring Fallen Officers Violates City Codes

TrumpJr_AP-678×381
now playing

Senate Intel Panel Asks Trump Jr. For Documents

e1b29c4268e541b1b34e5765ac124c24-780×520
now playing

Should Police Be Allowed To Shame Suspects On Facebook?

ed61a20692644254a9e6e99160892529-780×490
now playing

Gasoline Thieves Are Out Of Control - And Deadly - In Mexico

Mitch McConnell
now playing

AMA Says New GOP Health Care Effort Falls Short

244c8aabd64a40d5be22db2933f989bf-780×484
now playing

Judge In Hawaii Hands Trump Latest Defeat On Travel Ban

1500010688496
now playing

AP Source: Man Killed 4 After Feeling Cheated In Drug Deals

WireAP_a8bb433f6c3f488b894c9f2c16f4ba42_12x5_1600
now playing

Police: 2 Officers Killed In Palestinian Attack

(AP) – NASA astronauts have been practicing in-the-water exit maneuvers from a mock-up Orion space capsule bobbing in the Gulf of Mexico off Texas.

Several astronauts trained Thursday in the open water about 4 miles (6 kilometers) off Galveston for a possible mission to Mars.

An Orion spacecraft is being prepared, at Johnson Space Center in nearby Houston, for flight atop NASA’s as-yet-unflown megarocket, the SLS or Space Launch System. The training was in case a real space capsule has to make a splashdown.

Officials say the practice session included the astronauts, wearing bright orange training uniforms, jumping into the water and using flotation devices. Astronauts also deployed a life raft.

Coast Guard and other NASA and military safety personnel were nearby during the water training.

Related posts:

  1. Amphibious Plane Flips In Central Texas Lake During Landing
  2. Cameron County Gets 2.6 Million For Space-X State Spaceport
  3. Gasoline Thieves Are Out Of Control – And Deadly – In Mexico
  4. Cameron County Joins Fight Against SB4
Related Posts
mural

Dallas Mural Honoring Fallen Officers Violates City Codes

Roxanne Garcia 0
police-lights-generic_26

Mother Says Cops Took Phone After She Videoed Sons’ Arrests

jsalinas 0
AMBULANCE GENERIC ACCIDENT

Couple Burned By Flaming Cocktail

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video