Astros Fire Luhnow, Hinch Over Sign Stealing

The Houston Astros are parting ways with GM Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch over a sign-stealing scandal. Astros owner Jim Crane announced the move Monday shortly after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said the pair would be suspended for the entire 2020 season. The Astros will also have to give up two first-round draft picks and five-million dollars.

Major League Baseball started investigating Houston after former pitcher Mike Fiers told The Athletic the team used a video camera in center field to get signs and banged on a trash can to signal different pitches.