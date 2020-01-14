Astros GM Luhnow Releases Statement After Suspension

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane speaks at a news conference in Houston, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Crane opened the news conference by saying manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired for the team's sign-stealing during its run to the 2017 World Series title. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

The now-former Houston Astros general manager is insisting he’s not a cheater after getting suspended for one year by Major League Baseball.

Jeff Luhnow released a statement after receiving the punishment over a sign-stealing scandal. He said he accepts responsibility for rules violations that happened during his watch, but noted he wasn’t “engaged in any misconduct” and didn’t “know rules were being broken.”

Luhnow was fired shortly after his punishment was announced, along with team manager A.J. Hinch.