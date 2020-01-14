Astros GM Luhnow Releases Statement After Suspension

The now-former Houston Astros general manager is insisting he’s not a cheater after getting suspended for one year by Major League Baseball.
Jeff Luhnow released a statement after receiving the punishment over a sign-stealing scandal. He said he accepts responsibility for rules violations that happened during his watch, but noted he wasn’t “engaged in any misconduct” and didn’t “know rules were being broken.”
Luhnow was fired shortly after his punishment was announced, along with team manager A.J. Hinch.
