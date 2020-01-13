Astros’ Hinch, GM Banned For Season For Sign-Stealing

(AP) Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff
Luhnow were suspended for the entire season Monday and the team was
fined $5 million for sign-stealing by the team in 2017 and 2018
season.
Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline and strongly
hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora – the Astros bench
coach in 2017 – will face punishment later. Manfred said Cora
developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros.
Houston also will forfeit its next two first- and second-round
draft picks.
Manfred said Hinch was aware of the system but did not bring it to
the attention of Luhnow. The GM told Major League Baseball he was
unaware of the system but Manfred held him accountable for the
team’s actions. Manfred also said owner Jim Crane was not aware.
Comments