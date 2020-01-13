Astros’ Hinch, GM Banned For Season For Sign-Stealing

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019, file photo, Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch speaks during the Major League Baseball winter meetings, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

(AP) Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff

Luhnow were suspended for the entire season Monday and the team was

fined $5 million for sign-stealing by the team in 2017 and 2018

season.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline and strongly

hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora – the Astros bench

coach in 2017 – will face punishment later. Manfred said Cora

developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros.

Houston also will forfeit its next two first- and second-round

draft picks.

Manfred said Hinch was aware of the system but did not bring it to

the attention of Luhnow. The GM told Major League Baseball he was

unaware of the system but Manfred held him accountable for the

team’s actions. Manfred also said owner Jim Crane was not aware.