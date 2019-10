Houston Astros' Jose Altuve hits a two-run walk-off to win Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Houston. The Astros won 6-4 to win the series 4-2. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

(Houston, TX) — Jose Altuve hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning in Houston to send the Astros to the World Series. Houston will play host to the Washington Nationals in Game One on Tuesday.

The Astros had to rally to defeat the Yankees 6-4 after D.J. LeMahieu tied the game in the ninth for the Yankees with a two-run homer. Yuli Gurriel hit a three-run homer in the bottom half of the first for Houston.