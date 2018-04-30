Home NATIONAL Asylum Seekers Denied US Entry For 2nd Day
Asylum Seekers Denied US Entry For 2nd Day
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Asylum Seekers Denied US Entry For 2nd Day

0
0
ASYLUM SEEKERS CENTRAL AMERICANS IN SAN DIEGO
now viewing

Asylum Seekers Denied US Entry For 2nd Day

GAVEL
now playing

Embattled Judge Rudy Delgado Calls It A Career

afghanistan map kabul
now playing

US Soldier Killed In Afghanistan

NRA
now playing

No Guns Allowed At NRA Convention When Trump, Pence Speak

DONALD TRUMP PRESS CONFERENCE
now playing

In Trump Era, The Death Of The White House Press Conference

SWISS CLIMBERS DIE 4
now playing

4 Climbers Die In Swiss Alps During Snowstorm

Screen Shot 2018-04-30 at 1.36.03 PM
now playing

Leslie #POTW April 30, 2018

T MOBILE AND SPRINT MERGER
now playing

Will Sprint-T-Mobile Combo Hurt Consumers?

BENJAMIN NETENYAHU
now playing

Israel Says Iran Sought Nuclear Arms

ISIS BOMBS KILLING 25 TO 30 PEOPLE
now playing

IS Bombings In Afghanistan Kill 25

Fernando Hernandez Jr. from Houston died in tumble dryer
now playing

Police: Boy, 10, Dies After Hiding In Tumble Dryer

(AP) – About 200 asylum seekers in a caravan of Central Americans are not being allowed to turn themselves in to U.S. border inspectors for a second straight day.  U.S. Customs and Border Protection says a San Diego border crossing facility has reached capacity.

Mexican authorities allowed about 50 people to cross a long bridge leading to the U.S. inspection facility on Sunday but U.S. authorities told them to wait.  Customs and Border Protection says it will resume processing when it has more space and resources.

Irineo Mujica of Pueblos Sin Fronteras, the group organizing the caravan, says the U.S. refusal is a “farce” aimed at avoiding having to deal with the Central American asylum seekers.  About 50 asylum seekers camped overnight on a sidewalk outside the Mexican entrance to the border crossing.

Related posts:

  1. Former Tamaulipas Governor Yarrington Pleads Not Guilty, Is Denied Bond In Second U.S. Court Appearance
Related Posts
GAVEL

Embattled Judge Rudy Delgado Calls It A Career

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP PRESS CONFERENCE

In Trump Era, The Death Of The White House Press Conference

jsalinas 0
T MOBILE AND SPRINT MERGER

Will Sprint-T-Mobile Combo Hurt Consumers?

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video