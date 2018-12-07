Asylum-Seekers Released In Washington State

(AP) – Advocates for asylum-seeking parents who have been detained in Washington state say some have started to be released from custody, but it’s unclear when they might be reunited with their children.

The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project in Seattle says it knows of 55 people detained at the U.S.-Mexico border before being separated from their children and transferred to Washington under President Donald Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy.

One, 24-year-old Yolany Padilla, from Honduras, was released on $8,000 bond from a private immigration jail in Tacoma on Friday. Another was released Monday and three more on Wednesday.

Padilla’s attorneys told a news conference Wednesday her son remains in federal custody in New York, and it’s unclear when the government will release him to her. She says he cries when she speaks to him because he can’t understand why they haven’t been reunited.