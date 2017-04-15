Home NATIONAL At Easter, Trump Has Yet To Find A Church Home In DC
At Easter, Trump Has Yet To Find A Church Home In DC
NATIONAL
0

At Easter, Trump Has Yet To Find A Church Home In DC

0
0
KJHJ
now viewing

At Easter, Trump Has Yet To Find A Church Home In DC

Part-PAR-Par8137220-1-1-0
now playing

Turkey Detains 49 IS Suspects Said To Be Planning Attacks

prison
now playing

West Texas Drug Ring Leader Gets 35 Years, Must Pay $37M

Ethan+Couch+affluenza+bitch
now playing

Texas Court Won't Release 'Affluenza' Defendant From Jail

998bf0fd-8dad-4926-b9de-3d3874a9ab00-large16x9_1280x960_60511B00LAJOZ
now playing

Report: 65 Texas Foster Children In March Stayed In Offices

Arizona Cardinals v Washington Redskins
now playing

Ex-NFL Player Driving Truck That Ran Over, Killed Daughter

dbc60cd2-a72f-427e-bf87-095659180104-dbc60cd2a72f427ebf87095659180104rendition_2_Jakubowskiwwohair
now playing

Manifesto-Writing Fugitive Found Camping On Wisconsin Farm

arkansas-injection-protests
now playing

Arkansas' Multiple Execution Plan In Limbo After Rulings

f962a7b4ad7a415cae79f8b0134b5da7-780×514
now playing

Army Taps Reservists With Cyber Skills To Fight IS Militants

WireAP_a14ac70223b146819c0ca13c1169d1be_12x5_1600
now playing

Pence Aims To Reassure Allies Amid North Korea Threat

untitled
now playing

Trump White House Drops Policy Of Identifying Visitors

(AP) – Washington churches have long welcomed presidents to their pews. Bill and Hillary Clinton favored a Methodist church, Jimmy Carter taught Baptist Sunday school and Barack Obama visited an Episcopal church near the White House.

As Easter Sunday arrives, President Donald Trump has not attended church in the capital since the worship events of his inauguration weekend.

Trump is spending the holiday at his private Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago, where he often weekends. The White House isn’t saying if he plans to attend Easter services, but last year, he attended the nearby Episcopalian church where he and Melania Trump were married.

At a 2015 gathering hosted by Christian conservatives in Iowa, Trump said, “I go to church, and I love God, and I love my church.”

Related posts:

  1. Trump White House Drops Policy Of Identifying Visitors
  2. Trump Organization Says Hotel Deal In Dallas Is Off
  3. Amid Policy Shifts, Trump Voters Are Forgiving – To A Point
  4. Texas Getting First Immigrant Center Built Under Trump
Related Posts
Arizona Cardinals v Washington Redskins

Ex-NFL Player Driving Truck That Ran Over, Killed Daughter

Danny Castillon 0
dbc60cd2-a72f-427e-bf87-095659180104-dbc60cd2a72f427ebf87095659180104rendition_2_Jakubowskiwwohair

Manifesto-Writing Fugitive Found Camping On Wisconsin Farm

Danny Castillon 0
arkansas-injection-protests

Arkansas’ Multiple Execution Plan In Limbo After Rulings

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video