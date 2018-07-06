Home WORLD At Guatemala Volcano, Weather And Danger Hinder Search
At Guatemala Volcano, Weather And Danger Hinder Search
At Guatemala Volcano, Weather And Danger Hinder Search

(AP) – Troublesome rain and more volcanic activity are hindering search and rescue efforts around Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire, but when teams have been able to work in the hardest hit areas the death toll has continued to rise.
Efforts were cut short again Wednesday when a downpour forced teams to retreat for fear of mudslides. Boiling water flowing down the volcano’s slopes from dangerously hot volcanic gas and ash also posed a threat. A day earlier, flows of super-heated volcanic material forced crews to pull back.
But between stoppages, search teams working with shovels and heavy equipment found more bodies from Sunday’s big eruption. Officials raised the death toll to 99, an increase of 24 bodies for the day. At least 197 people were listed as missing.

