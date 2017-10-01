Home WORLD At Least 12 Dead After Ferry Capsizes In Storm In Tanzania
(AP) — An official says at least 12 people are dead after a ferry capsized in a violent storm in Tanzania, and it is not clear how many people are missing. Reports of the number of survivors vary. The Zanzibar Maritime Authority director, Abdullah Hussein, says 28 have been found so far.

Regional police commander Benedict Wakulyamba says more than 40 have been rescued. The ferry capsized Tuesday off the seaport city of Tanga. Hussein says initial reports suggest no more than 60 people were on board, plus a large amount of cargo. Search and rescue efforts continue.

