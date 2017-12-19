Home TRENDING At Least 12 Dead In Bus Crash In Eastern Mexico
At Least 12 Dead In Bus Crash In Eastern Mexico
WORLD
At Least 12 Dead In Bus Crash In Eastern Mexico

(AP) – Mexican authorities say at least 12 people were killed when a bus carrying foreign tourists, including Americans, flipped over on a highway in eastern Mexico.
Quintana Roo state Civil Defense spokesman Vicente Martin says that at least seven Americans and two citizens of Sweden are among the injured. Authorities haven’t yet established the nationalities of the dead.
Video images from the scene show the bus on its side in vegetation off the highway, with some survivors lying on the pavement.
The bus was carrying the tourists to Mayan ruins in the eastern Yucatan Peninsula.
Royal Caribbean confirms cruise ship passengers were among the injured.

