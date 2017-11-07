Home NATIONAL At Least 16 Killed In Military Plane Crash In Mississippi
At Least 16 Killed In Military Plane Crash In Mississippi
At Least 16 Killed In Military Plane Crash In Mississippi

At Least 16 Killed In Military Plane Crash In Mississippi

(AP) – Officials say a U.S. military plane used for refueling crashed into a field in rural Mississippi, killing at least 16 people aboard and spreading debris for miles and creating a fiery wreckage.

Leflore (le-FLOR’) County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Randle told reporters at a late Monday briefing that 16 bodies had been recovered after the KC-130 spiraled into the ground about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Jackson in the Mississippi Delta.

Marine Corps spokeswoman Capt. Sarah Burns said in a statement that a KC-130 “experienced a mishap” Monday evening but provided no details. The KC-130 is used as a refueling tanker.

