Home TRENDING UPDATE: Police Say 19 Killed In Blast At Grande Concert
UPDATE: Police Say 19 Killed In Blast At Grande Concert
TRENDING
WORLD
0

UPDATE: Police Say 19 Killed In Blast At Grande Concert

0
0
MANCHESTER EXPLOSION-1
now viewing

UPDATE: Police Say 19 Killed In Blast At Grande Concert

SPACE STATION
now playing

NASA Orders Up Urgent Spacewalking Repairs At Space Station

AMBULANCE-3
now playing

Boy Dies After Stepping Into Puddle With Downed Power Line

school chairs classroom
now playing

Texas Bathroom Bill Could Expose Secrets Of Transgender Kids

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
now playing

Iranian President Calls US Relations 'a curvy road'

FOOD STAMPS
now playing

Trump's Budget Proposal Includes Huge Cuts To Food Stamps

THE RUSSIAN PROBE MICAHEL FLYNN
now playing

Senator Pledges 'to get to the truth' In Probe

Healthcare_reform
now playing

Delay In Court Case Deepens Health Insurance Uncertainty

TRUMP IN ISRAEL
now playing

Trump Says A 'lot of love' Will Help Bring Peace

police20lights20generic
now playing

Police Safe Zone Unsafe For 2 Busted For Selling Stolen Item

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

Woman Slain As Boyfriend Shoots At Another Man

(AP) – The Latest on an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, that authorities say killed several people.  Greater Manchester Police say 19 people have been confirmed dead in an explosion at Manchester Arena that is being treated as a possible terrorist attack.

Police said roughly 50 people were injured. Police said the incident started at 10:35 Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert. Emergency vehicles were on the scene helping the injured and bomb disposal units were later seen outside the venue.

There was mass panic after the explosion at the end of the concert, which was part of Grande’s The Dangerous Woman Tour.

Britain’s terrorist threat level has been set at “severe” in recent years indicating an attack is highly likely. Police said the explosion is being judged a terrorist attack unless new information proves otherwise.

Witnesses reported hearing two loud bangs coming from near the arena’s bars at about 10:35 p.m. but there were few further details.

 

Related posts:

  1. Suspect Arrested In Pecos In Hit-And-Run That Killed A Harlingen Woman
Related Posts
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Iranian President Calls US Relations ‘a curvy road’

jsalinas 0
TRUMP IN ISRAEL

Trump Says A ‘lot of love’ Will Help Bring Peace

jsalinas 0
TEXTING AND DRIVING

Texas Lawmakers Send Texting While Driving Ban To Governor

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video