Home TEXAS At Least 3 Drown Trying To Cross Rio Grande; 7 Rescued
At Least 3 Drown Trying To Cross Rio Grande; 7 Rescued
TEXAS
0

At Least 3 Drown Trying To Cross Rio Grande; 7 Rescued

0
0
BORDER PATROL ON RIO GRANDE RIVE
now viewing

At Least 3 Drown Trying To Cross Rio Grande; 7 Rescued

Objects from Auschwitz death camp to tour Europe, America-1
now playing

Objects From Auschwitz Death Camp To Tour Europe, America

police-lights-generic_26
now playing

Officer Hurt, Suspect Killed In Early-Morning Gunfight

SALMONELLA OUTBREAK
now playing

US Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Papayas From Mexico; 1 Dead

SAN ANTONIO IMMIGRANT DEATH TRUCK
now playing

US Rep: Truck Passed Checkpoint 2 Hours Before Discovery

zika virus
now playing

"Probable" Local Zika Infection Found In Hidalgo County Resident

1c Maradol papaya
now playing

US Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Papayas From Mexico; 1 Dead

Amazon-Work-From-Home
now playing

Amazon Goes On Hiring Spree As Labor Market Tightens

10916785_G
now playing

Authorities Warn Virtual Kidnapping Scams Are On The Rise

KURV – BTSB 2017 Slider
now playing

Back to School Bash 2017

8e82e44c10b744a7b32d4cdeb574e6e9-780×520
now playing

Scientists Build DNA From Scratch To Alter Life's Blueprint

(AP) – Authorities in Texas say they’ve recovered the bodies of at least three people who drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico.  The El Paso Fire Department spokesman Carlos Briano says its water rescue team recovered the bodies of a teenage boy and girl and an adult woman on Tuesday. The Guatemalan Foreign Ministry said the boy was 16, the girl was 15 and the woman was 37.

U.S. Border Patrol spokesman Jose Romero says the two females were with a group of at least five people who tried crossing the border illegally from Mexico. Federal agents have the other three in custody.  Romero says the boy was with a group of five people swept away by the river current Monday. The other four were rescued.

Related posts:

  1. Smugglers Offer Crammed Big Rigs As ‘VIP treatment’ To US
  2. Mexican Officials: At Least 25 People In Truck Were Mexican
  3. US Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Papayas From Mexico; 1 Dead
  4. US Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Papayas From Mexico; 1 Dead
Related Posts
police-lights-generic_26

Officer Hurt, Suspect Killed In Early-Morning Gunfight

jsalinas 0
SAN ANTONIO IMMIGRANT DEATH TRUCK

US Rep: Truck Passed Checkpoint 2 Hours Before Discovery

jsalinas 0
HUMAN SMUGGLING

Smugglers Offer Crammed Big Rigs As ‘VIP treatment’ To US

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video