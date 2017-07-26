At Least 3 Drown Trying To Cross Rio Grande; 7 Rescued

(AP) – Authorities in Texas say they’ve recovered the bodies of at least three people who drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico. The El Paso Fire Department spokesman Carlos Briano says its water rescue team recovered the bodies of a teenage boy and girl and an adult woman on Tuesday. The Guatemalan Foreign Ministry said the boy was 16, the girl was 15 and the woman was 37.

U.S. Border Patrol spokesman Jose Romero says the two females were with a group of at least five people who tried crossing the border illegally from Mexico. Federal agents have the other three in custody. Romero says the boy was with a group of five people swept away by the river current Monday. The other four were rescued.