At Least 37 Dead After Fire In South Korean Hospital
WORLD
At Least 37 Dead After Fire In South Korean Hospital

SOUTH KOREAN HOSPITAL FIRE
At Least 37 Dead After Fire In South Korean Hospital

(Miryang, South Korea) — At least 37 people are dead and more than 140 injured after a fire swept through a hospital in South Korea.

Officials say patients walked through fire and toxic smoke to escape the hospital while the main exit on the first floor was ablaze.

Patients trapped on upper floors used ladders and plastic escape slides to get out of the building and firefighters carried those who could not walk. At least 177 patients were at the hospital and a nearby nursing home when the fire started. Officials say most of those who died were on the first and second floors.

At least seven people were critically injured. The six-story hospital did not have a sprinkler system and did not require one under the law.

