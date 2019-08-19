At Least 66 Hurt In Eastern Afghanistan Blasts

A wounded boy recovers at a hospital after an explosion in Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. An Afghan official says at least 66 people have been wounded in a series of explosions in the eastern province of Nangarhar as the country marks Independence Day. (AP Photo/Mohammad Anwar Danishyar)

(AP) – An Afghan official says at least 66 people have been wounded in a series of explosions in the eastern province of Nangarhar as the country marks Independence Day.

Noor Ahmad Habibi, deputy spokesman for the provincial governor, says at least 10 explosions occurred around the provincial capital, Jalalabad. He says most of the people have minor injuries and have been released after treatment at local hospitals.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Both the Taliban and the local affiliate of the Islamic State group are active in Nangarhar province.á