At Least 9 Tornadoes Confirmed In Texas

(AP) – Forecasters say at least nine tornadoes hit parts of north and east Texas in a storm system that damaged dozens of homes and left one person hurt.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth on Thursday confirmed twisters struck Wednesday in northern Fort Worth with winds estimated at about 90 mph (145 kph); in Krum and Saginaw, north of Fort Worth, and Rockwall, northeast of Dallas, with winds estimated at 70 to 80 mph (113 to 129 kph).

The weather service said three tornadoes snaked through the Canton area in East Texas, including one that cut through town with 100-mph (161-kph) winds. Two others struck nearby, one with winds of 120 to 130 mph (193 to 209 kph) and another with 90-mph (145-kph) winds.

A tornado packing winds of 125 to 130 mph (201 to 209 kph) Winds damaged or destroyed at least 25 homes were damaged or destroyed in Mabank (MAY’-bank), in the Cedar Creek Country Club subdivision. Officials say one person was treated for minor cuts.

A Wednesday tornado near Winnsboro, in East Texas, also was confirmed. No wind speed estimate was immediately available, but it was rated EF-2 on the tornado intensity scale. The rating has wind speeds of 111 to 135 mph (179 to 217 kph).