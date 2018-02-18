Home NATIONAL At museum, current and ex-inmates create art and futures
(AP) – The Barnes Foundation and Mural Arts Philadelphia are collaborating on a program where current and former prison inmates will work on public art projects.

They will create panels for a future mural, as well as a body of work that will be exhibited at the museum.

The “Restorative Justice” program is seen as a way to unite those affected by crime through shared creative expression, like street murals.

The Barnes has transformed its former ticketing office into a studio space for workers in a Mural Arts’ program called “The Guild.” It’s a paid apprenticeship for formerly incarcerated men and women.

The Barnes is also teaching art history classes to inmates at the state prison in Graterford.

