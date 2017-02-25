Home NATIONAL At Town Halls, GOP Caught Between Trump, Angry Voters
NATIONAL
(AP) – A little more than a month into Donald Trump’s administration, Republicans are finding themselves squeezed between a polarizing president and hundreds of angry voters shouting them down at rowdy town halls.

The national pushback is leving some Republicans wary, complicating Trump’s ability to get his agenda through Congress. It’s also raising the possibility that midterm elections may end up being far more challenging than expected for Republican candidates.

Trump is making it clear that he has little intention of changing his approach.

Senate and House leaders plan to stay the course despite the outcry, saying they’re still moving forward with plans to scrap the health care law and come up with a replacement.

But the raucous town halls may make it more difficult for moderate Republicans to support those proposals.

